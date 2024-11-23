Saturday 23 November 2024

BioNumerik Begins Trials With BNP7787

16 September 1997

BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals has begun a Phase I trial of itschemotherapy-protecting drug BNP7787. Additional Phase I trials are due to commence later this month at a number of sites in the USA, Europe and Japan.

BNP7787 is designed to reduce the harmful side effects of cisplatin and carboplatin, which include nausea, vomiting, bone marrow damage and nephrotoxicity. It works to selectively inactivate the toxic forms of the drugs and at the same time increasing their antitumor effects.

Preclinical studies have shown that BNP7787 can protect against up to a 500% increase in the dose of cisplatin. Complete tumor remission increased from 13% in cisplatin-treated animals to 63% in animals pre-treated with BNP7787 prior to administration of the same dose of cisplatin.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze