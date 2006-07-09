Biopartners responds to CHMP's negative opinion on Alpheon

Swiss biopharmaceuticals firm Biopartners said that it was disappointed that Alpheon, its biosimilar version of interferon alpha, had received a negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. The Committee raised questions regarding the product's biosimilarity that the firm has yet to resolve. In addition, the CHMP voiced concerns about the drug's CMC (Characterization, Manufacturing and Control).
BioPartners said it would evaluate the full EMEA report in order to clarify the issues raised, with a view to resubmitting the drug to the agency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze