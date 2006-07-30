Bioprocess' HypoSalix gets medical device classification

Cambridge, UK-based specialty pharmaceutical firm Bioprocess says it has obtained a medical device registration for the artificial saliva spray HypoSalix, a treatment for xerostomia (dry mouth), through its French subsidiary, Dexo SA. The company added that the registration status allows it to market the product worldwide, now that it has achieved the required manufacturing standards.
Bioprocess said that it expects to launch the product in several European markets in the next six months, in addition to carrying out the development of a mouth rinse and gel based on the HypoSalix technology.
