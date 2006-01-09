Biopure to market Hemopure in SA with new agent

Massachusetts, USA-based pharmaceutical company Biopure says it has complied with new import regulations and shipped product to South Africa to support the initiation of marketing and sales of its drug Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]), for the treatment of acute anemia in surgical patients. The product is approved by the South African regulatory authorities for the treatment of acute anemia and for the purpose of eliminating, delaying or reducing the need for allogenic red blood cell transfusions.

In 2005, the firm acquired control of the product in South Africa and, having set up the necessary warehousing and shipping apparatus, appointed local firm Abazali Bio Ventures as its sales agent.