Biopure to market Hemopure in SA with new agent

Massachusetts, USA-based pharmaceutical company Biopure says it has complied with new import regulations and shipped product to South Africa to support the initiation of marketing and sales of its drug Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]), for the treatment of acute anemia in surgical patients. The product is approved by the South African regulatory authorities for the treatment of acute anemia and for the purpose of eliminating, delaying or reducing the need for allogenic red blood cell transfusions.
In 2005, the firm acquired control of the product in South Africa and, having set up the necessary warehousing and shipping apparatus, appointed local firm Abazali Bio Ventures as its sales agent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze