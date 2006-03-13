Biosante agrees CaP licensing accord

USA-based drugmaker Biosante Pharmaceuticals says it signed an exclusive option and license agreement with fellow US firm Medical Aesthetics Technology (MATC), allowing the latter access to its calcium phosphate nanotechnology, for use in the field of medical esthetics. MATC says it will use the technology for the improvement and maintenance of the external appearance of the head, face, neck and body.
Under the terms of the deal, MATC may exercise its exclusive option to the CaP technology with the payment of a license fee. Biosante says it will also be entitled to developmental milestone payments, upon approval by the Food and Drug Administration and royalties based on eventual product sales
