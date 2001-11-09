BioSante licensing deal with Corixa

BioSante Pharmaceuticals says it has licensed its Bio-Vant vaccineadjuvant on a non-exclusive basis to Corixa Corp for use in a variety of cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease vaccines developed by the latter.

Under the terms of the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Corixa will pay BioSante milestone and royalty payments if and when vaccines are approved using Bio-Vant. If the former firm then sub-licenses said vaccines, BioSante will share in any further payments received by Corixa.

Stephen Simes, BioSante's chief executive, said that the deal "helps validate our preclinical and clinical work with Bio-Vant and gives credence to the value of our partner-funded feasibility studies." He added that "several other unannounced partner-funded feasibility studies also are underway with both biotech and pharmaceutical companies."