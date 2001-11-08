BioSante preclinical data for Bio-Air

BioSante Pharmaceuticals of the USA has presented positive results ofpreclinical testing of its Bio-Air calcium phosphate nano-particulate delivery system for improved effectiveness of insulin administered by injection or inhalation, at the Diabetes Technology meeting in San Francisco, USA. The trial examined the use of the Bio-Air system to administer proteins like insulin subcutaneously (where it extended the hypoglycemic effect of insulin from four to five hours to 10-15 hours compared with insulin alone) and into the lungs (where the combination reduced blood glucose levels 60%, versus 30%) in mice administered the same amount of insulin without Bio-Air. These data, the firm says, indicate that Bio-Air preserves the biological activity of insulin and extends its effect.