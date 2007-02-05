BioSante reports strong early data on CaP adjuvant

The USA's BioSante Pharmaceuticals has reported positive preclinical study data on its calcium phosphate (CaP) nanoparticle-based vaccine adjuvant, BioVant. According to the results of a dose-ranging study, the agent may serve as an adjuvant in the development of an effective vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza.

The objective of BioSante's preclinical study was to determine the optimal formulation of BioVant with a very low dose of H5N1 antigen. At the start of the 16-week preclinical trial, mice received either the H5N1 antigen alone or in one of several formulations with BioVant, as well as various control groups. A booster immunization was administered after two and 10 weeks. Results showed that the administration of a BioVant/H5N1 formulation stimulated a significantly higher production of titers of H5N1-specific antibodies than H5N1 alone, while anti-bird flu antibody levels continued to increase over the entire study period, suggesting good duration of immunity.