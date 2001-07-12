Thursday 19 December 2024

Biosearch Italia's ramoplanin gains Euro orphan status

12 July 2001

Biosearch Italia says that its antibiotic ramoplanin has been designatedas an orphan medicine by the European Commission on the basis of its clinical features. The designation has been given for the prevention of invasive infections caused by vancomycin-resistant Enterococci in patients carrying this micro-organism and who are at risk of infection, such as cancer patients given chemotherapy or transplant patients.

Commenting on the news, Biosearch chief executive Claudio Quarta said it is an important step in the development of the drug, noting that the 10 years of exclusivity provided by orphan status "will improve the market potential of our product and reinforces our commitment to bring ramoplanin to the marketplace in the shortest possible time."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

BioAge Labs inks $500 million+ collaboration with Novartis
Biotechnology
BioAge Labs inks $500 million+ collaboration with Novartis
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co buys in oral GLP-1 RA from China’s Hansoh
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk links up with Photys Thera on cardiometabolic targets
18 December 2024
Biotechnology
Cara calls it a day, teams up with Tvardi on antifibrotics
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
SiteOne secures $100 million for non-opioid analgesics
18 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Mid-stage data give Guillain-Barré patients cause for optimism
18 December 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly's Kisunla gains approval in China
18 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze