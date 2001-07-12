Biosearch Italia's ramoplanin gains Euro orphan status

Biosearch Italia says that its antibiotic ramoplanin has been designatedas an orphan medicine by the European Commission on the basis of its clinical features. The designation has been given for the prevention of invasive infections caused by vancomycin-resistant Enterococci in patients carrying this micro-organism and who are at risk of infection, such as cancer patients given chemotherapy or transplant patients.
Commenting on the news, Biosearch chief executive Claudio Quarta said it is an important step in the development of the drug, noting that the 10 years of exclusivity provided by orphan status "will improve the market potential of our product and reinforces our commitment to bring ramoplanin to the marketplace in the shortest possible time."
