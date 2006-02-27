Biosignal led group to develop antibacterial devices

A new Biosignal collaboration will develop the Australian firm's antibacterial compounds for use on orthopedic implants and medical devices to cut prevailing infection rates caused by bacteria on surfaces. Biosignal, the Institute for Eye Research and private orthopedics company ASDM Pty have formed an alliance that will test efficacy, safety, dosage and formulations of Biosignal's antibacterial compounds when used to coat medical implants and devices.
This project will use Australian government funds via the December 2005 ICIP A$1.5 million ($1.1 million) grant as well as an IER investment of A$430,000 and ASDM contribution of A$590,000. The funding committed will be eligible for 50% reimbursement under AusIndustry's ICIP grant program.
The project objective is to prevent infections caused by biofilms on orthopedic implants and catheters by applying Biosignal's novel compounds to these devices. The funding under the agreement and provided by the ICIP grant will allow progress into initial clinical studies.
