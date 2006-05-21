Biosignal sees potential in CF for its antibiofilm drugs

Australia's Biosignal, a developer of anti-bacterial products, says that trials of its anti-biofilm compounds have shown an average 100-fold reduction of the main bacteria which causes cystic fibrosis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in models of the condition, in comparison with control subjects. Currently, 80% of young adult CF patients are chronically infected by this bacterium, which has a dramatic impact on life-expectancy.

The trial, which was carried out in Denmark, used animal models to assess the efficacy of the agents in the removal of bacteria. The firm added that these findings follow the publication of data in the journal Microbiology in February of last year which linked the company's technology to the restoration of lung function in CF patients.

Biosignal says that it plans to advance the technology, which is based on extracts from the Botany Bay seaweed Delisea pulchra, for use in CF and other therapeutic applications, eventually developing a new approach in antibiofilm treatments.