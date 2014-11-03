BioOutsource preparing for biosimilars boom

Scotland, UK-based vaccine and microbiological testing company BioOutsource today announced a major initiative in new R&D programs to support the next generation of biosimilars.

“We are proud to have established a reputation as one of the top providers in comparability of biosimilars,” commented BioOutsource chief executive Gerry MacKay. “With global biosimilar sales last year of $1.3 billion expected to explode to $35 billion by 2020, now is the time to leverage our base of knowledge and dramatically expand our R&D efforts to support the next generation of biosimilars. This investment will benefit both new and existing clients and enable them to ride the biosimilars wave with us,” he pointed out.

Next-generation biosimilars include Stelara, Yervoy, Orencia, Synagis and Actemra