Biosimilars market to hit $35 billion by 2020, research suggests

The global biosimilars market could reach $35 billion by 2020, rising from the $1.3 billion it was worth in 2013, according to research published by Allied Market Research.
Allied Market’s report suggests that clearer regulatory pathways in developed markets and higher efficacy and safety in emerging markets will back the market growth during this period.
Part of this forecast success is based on the fact that more than 10 important biologics with combined sales of $60 billion per year will come off patent in Europe and the USA in the next few years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze