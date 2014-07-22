Biosimilars market to hit $35 billion by 2020, research suggests

The global biosimilars market could reach $35 billion by 2020, rising from the $1.3 billion it was worth in 2013, according to research published by Allied Market Research.

Allied Market’s report suggests that clearer regulatory pathways in developed markets and higher efficacy and safety in emerging markets will back the market growth during this period.

Part of this forecast success is based on the fact that more than 10 important biologics with combined sales of $60 billion per year will come off patent in Europe and the USA in the next few years.