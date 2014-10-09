Biosimilars one of the most promising segments of European pharma industry, says KuickResearch

Biosimilars are one of the most promising segments of the European pharma industry, according to a report by market research company KuickResearch. It found that the expiration of patents on blockbuster drugs, amenable regulatory framework and economic incentives have driven steady growth in the sector.

The European biosimilars market is fragmented due to biosimilars’ accessibility in different therapeutic areas, and is divided into various categories such as granulocyte-colony stimulating factor and somatropin.

Blockbuster drugs losing patents