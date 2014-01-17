Brazil initiates public consultation on interchangeability of biosimilar drugs

Biosimilar drugs, also known as follow-on biologics, may soon be substituted in place of the reference pharmaceutical product in Brazil, under the latest initiative launched by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.
On January 16, 2014, ANVISA initiated a public consultation to analyze a proposed regulation establishing that biosimilar medicines are equivalent to their reference products. The new norm seeks to expand the supply of biological medicines to patients and consumers in Brazil, according to the Brazil Pharma News report.
Brazil’s Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, said this is an important step in the expansion public health policy of access to quality medicines to the Brazilian population. "We hope for a positive impact, because every time you increase competition, the winner is the consumer," said Dr Padilha noted.
