BRIEF—Digital future for value added medicines; IQVIA report

The value added medicines sector group of Medicines for Europe welcomes the publication from industry analyst IQVIA’s Thought Leadership “ A Digital Future for Value Added Medicines . ”

The publication provides valuable insights on the drivers behind the sector, its challenges and what the future holds for value added medicines. The importance of regulatory and payer environments to evolve pragmatically and stimulate the development of this innovation as well as seizing the future digital endeavours are especially insightful.

Adrian van den Hoven, director general of Medicines for Europe, which represents the biosimilars and generics industries, commented: “IQVIA’s publication shows the future opportunity that value added medicines will bring to patients, healthcare communities and society. The report highlights important global trends and therapy areas that will shape the future of the sector. We encourage governments and the healthcare community to work together to optimize regulatory and reimbursement decision-making processes to take advantage of the opportunity of value added medicines!”

The full report can be accessed here.