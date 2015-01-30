CMOs must offer meaningful value to take advantage of biosimilars trend, says report

If contract manufacturing organizations are to take advantage of the wave of interest in biosimilars, they must provide meaningful value beyond manufacturing capacity, according to a new report by PharmSource.

In the new report, Catching a Wave: How Much Will CMOs Benefit from Biosimilars?, experts warn that CMO excitement around biosimilars is unwarranted and conclude that if CMOs hope to attract biosimilar business, they must provide added value.

PharmSource researchers conducted an analysis of both commercialized biosimilars and biosimilars currently in development in the USA and Europe. The report assesses the degree to which CMOs that manufacture drug-substance or drug-product might benefit from the biosimilar boom.