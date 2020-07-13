Saturday 23 November 2024

Covid presents an opportunity to shape biosimilar landscape; Indian companies want in

Biosimilars
13 July 2020
Although complexities inherent in biological drug manufacturing are creating barriers for further expansion of the biosimilars market, imminent patent expiries of key biologics are set to create new opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in India. The Indian government is also pushing the domestic industry to capitalize on the fact that COVID-19 provides a larger opportunity to shape the biosimilar landscape, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

It could well be the next success story for the Indian pharma market following the generics story in the USA, according to a senior official in the health ministry. While one in every three new drugs approved in the global market is a biotech drug, especially in fields like cancer care, the potential is immense, added the official.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for monoclonal antibodies such as tocilizumab, sarilumab and itolizumab for testing on Covid-19 patients, Zydus Cadila, a part of Cadila Healthcare (BSE: 532321), is said to be exploring the use of long-acting Interferon alpha-2b (a biosimilar version is already commercially manufactured by Zydus Cadila for treating hepatitis B and C) for treating COVID-19.

