EGA views future for generics and biosimilars in Europe

14 October 2013
The European Generic medicines Association (EGA) recently launched its industrial policy vision for the future of the generic and biosimilar medicine industries in Europe at the EGA Industrial Policy Conference, which gathered together more than 80 participants with high level representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, European Union policy makers, EU stakeholders and patients.

The generic and biosimilar medicine industries are recognized as being among the most competitive sectors in Europe, providing high-quality pro-competitive medicines to millions of Europeans. Companies represented within the EGA provide over 150,000 jobs in Europe. Generic medicines save EU patients and health care systems over 35 billion euros ($47.47 billion) each year and account for 54% of all dispensed medicines but for only 21% of the pharmaceutical expenditure in Europe.

The conference highlighted three main issues:

• The EU generic and biosimilar medicine industries need sustainable markets so they can invest in high technology manufacturing facilities and thereby create more jobs.
• The economic crisis requires the expansion of generic and biosimilar medicines to help governments manage rising health care costs.
• The EU needs to adopt an advanced manufacturing provision to enable generic and biosimilar medicine producers to export to growing emerging markets.

