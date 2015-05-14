Epirus and mAbxience enter deal for biosimilar distribution in Latin America

Biopharma companies Epirus (Nasdaq: EPRS) of the USA and Switzerland-based mAbxience have entered into a development and future distribution deal for Epirus’ lead program, BOW015 (infliximab) for Latin American markets.

mAbxience will be responsible or regulatory submissions, using BOW015’s existing data package, and eventually commercialization in select Latin American markets.

Amit Munshi, president and chief executive of Epirus, said: “We are pleased to work with a strong regional partner to register and commercialize our infliximab biosimilar. We are committed to improving patient access to biosimilars globally and believe mAbxience has the right focus and infrastructure in these markets to advance this important medicine.”