EU can do more for patients with smart use of biosimilar medicines

Pressure has long been mounting on European union’s health systems. More and more patients are affected by major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and lung illnesses while the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the sustainability of our healthcare model, said the trade group Medicines for Europe, which adds: “We need impactful solutions that think long term and biosimilar medicines are part of it.”
Biosimilar medicines have had a tremendous impact, yet their potential is not fully realised for the benefits of patient access, and healthcare systems sustainability.
With over 15 years of experience with biosimilar medicines in major disease areas, and over 2 billion patient treatment days accumulated, we can be confident that biosimilar medicines can offer much needed solutions and opportunities to patients and health systems. The immediate benefit of using biosimilar medicines is obvious: treat more patients without impacting overall treatment costs. Experience has shown that there are additional benefits from biosimilar medicines use, like re-investment in patient care to improve treatment pathways which leads to better health outcomes. This is a clear win-win for patients and health systems.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze