Wednesday 19 November 2025

Factors threatening access to essential medicines

Biosimilars
29 November 2021
medicines_supply_europe-_large-1

Access to off-patent medicines is essential to increase competition, offer accessible and affordable treatments and for the budgetary sustainability of healthcare systems in Europe, as highlighted by a European Parliament report adopted this week, said Medicines for Europe, the trade group representing generic and biosimilars drugmakers.

However, as European Union governments struggle to cope with the economic and financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, several countries are proposing further cost containment measures for off-patent medicines, which cover 70% of prescription medicine supply across Europe at just 25% of the total cost.

Many essential off-patent medicines have already been subject to strict price regulation (often referred to as reference pricing), successive price cutting measures, and budget adjustment measures (such as clawback) for many years. These measures have led to substantial price erosion, which is now compounded by mounting inflation across Europe and the recent increase in global production costs: raw material costs have tripled, shipping rates are six times more expensive, airfreight costs have more than tripled, energy costs rose by more than 230% last year with overall producer prices increasing by 10%. Against this background, further price cuts would be simply unsustainable for manufacturers. This creates serious risks for medicines supply and availability.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
European copycat sector cheers IP reform efforts
12 November 2021
Biosimilars
European generics group demands action on EU calls for greater pharma competition
17 June 2016
Generics
IP misuse blocking access to generics and biosimilars, says white paper
6 November 2020
Biosimilars
Trade group calls for EU pharma and IP legislation reforms
13 June 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025
Formycon progressing Dupixent biosimilar
17 November 2025
Sandoz acquires rights to Perjeta biosimilar
12 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze