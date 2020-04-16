India's Biocon gets EIR report for Bengaluru facilities from US FDA

Biocon Biologics India, a subsidiary of India’s Biocon (BSE: 532523), has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at two of its biologics manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.
The news pushed the firm’s shares up 5% to 353.00 rupees today, close to its all-time high level of 359 rupees touched in September 2018..
The inspection was conducted between September 10 and September 19, 2019. Biocon Biologics has responded to the regulator on the eight observations from this inspection, in the month of October 2019.
