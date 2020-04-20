Relief for Indian pharma as US FDA green lights the way

Approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration are coming in thick and fast, in what has come as a major relief for Indian pharmaceutical companies. The US health regulator has cleared the manufacturing facilities of four Indian drug majors which were earlier under its lens. Several Indian companies also feature in the FDA's first-time generic drug approval list for 2020, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the intricate inter-dependencies that exist within the international pharmaceutical market. As per a March survey conducted by the Institute for Supply Chain Management, nearly 75% of companies reported supply chain disruptions in one form or the other due to coronavirus-related transportation restrictions.

As supply chain disruptions cause drug shortages across the world, the past fortnight has seen clearances from the US FDA for the manufacturing facilities of four Indian drug companies.