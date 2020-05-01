Saturday 23 November 2024

While global stock markets take a COVID-19 beating, Indian drugmakers doing well

Pharmaceutical
1 May 2020
leaders_business_stock_credit_depositphotos_large

At a time when most sectors on the stock markets have taken a beating, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry has outperformed, with some Indian pharma stocks that have higher contribution to the domestic business registering a stronger performance than peers. Pharma stocks have clocked massive buying in the last 10 days, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Despite the massive sell-off in the stock market in March and April in India, shares of pharma companies outper.formed benchmark indices. This month, stocks of drug companies further appear to have a new lease of life, as the coronavirus pandemic gained a tighter grip on the country, resulting in the S&P BSE Healthcare index readying to post its biggest monthly gain in 21 years.

The stock of top pharma players like Abbott India, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divi's Labs, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Mangalam Drugs, IPCA Labs, Ajanta Pharma and IOL Chemicals have advanced between 10% and 100% since January 1, 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharma meetings going virtual in 2020
1 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
India must spend more to combat outbreaks such as COVID-19 in future, says analyst
4 May 2020
Generics
India's generic drugmakers thriving, as people favor lower cost drug
20 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pharma growth tapers in India as COVID-19 impact plays out
1 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze