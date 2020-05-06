Global pharma and biotech's fight against COVID-19: an investment perspective

Mark Brewer, who heads up the life sciences team at UK broker and M&A advisory company, finnCap (LON: FCAP), gives an overview of some of the growth companies that are currently actively working in the fight against coronavirus in an Expert View piece.

As national governments and medical authorities continue to coordinate an unprecedented global response against the COVID-19 pandemic in order to slow its spread and save lives in the immediate term, the long-term battle to defeat the virus is being led by the pharma and biotech sector.

In a rapidly-developing environment, companies and institutions are fast-tracking the research and development of a range therapies to treat the virus and its associated complications, seeking to condense into months that which might normally take years.