Sunday 24 November 2024

Proposed US legislation on biosimilars welcomed by BIO and WBBA

Biosimilars
23 January 2014
biosimilars_samples_large

The USA’s Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and the Washington Biotechnology & Biomedical Association yesterday commended the Washington State House and Senate for continuing to advance legislation designed to create a pathway for the substitution of interchangeable biologic medicines, or biosimilars.

The policies outlined in the identical (House of Representatives) HB 2326 and the (Senate) SB 6091 align with the BIO’s principles on biologic substation this both BIO and WBBA support passage of these bills.

Although similar bills have been addressed in other states (The Pharma Letters passim), HB 2326 and SB 6091 represent the first legislative effort of their kind to be endorsed by a broad coalition of both biologic and biosimilar manufacturing companies. The legislation includes transparent communication on all biologic medicines dispensed in order to maintain a consistent and complete medical record. This legislation represents a significant step forward, ensures transparency and communication between patients and their treatment teams, and is fully consistent with the BIO principles, the association stated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze