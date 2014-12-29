Sunday 24 November 2024

Torrent enters exclusive licensing deal with Reliance Life Sciences for three biosimilars

Biosimilars
29 December 2014
biosimilars_samples_large

Ahmedabad, India-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500420) last week entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with privately-held Indian drugmaker Reliance Life Sciences for marketing three biosimilars in India – Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) and Erbitux (cetuximab), marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).

Under the accord, Reliance will develop and supply these products to Torrent after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. Torrent will be the only company to market these biosimilars in India other than Reliance.

Torrent forayed into the oncology and dermatology segments in 2011-12 with the launch of exclusive divisions and has since gained a strong position in these segments. The licensing agreement with Reliance is expected to significantly boost its presence in these segments in the coming years.

Rituximab and cetuximab cater to the oncology segment and are used in the treatment of various cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, colorectal, head and neck cancers. Adalimumab is the most preferred therapy for the treatment of auto immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and IBD.

As per the terms of the deal, Reliance will manufacture these products at its facility in Navi Mumbai and supply to Torrent for a period of ten years.

Torrent has in the past launched the biosimilar darbepoetin under the brand name of Darbatitor, which is used during dialysis. Its around $325 million acquisition of the domestic formulations business of Elder Pharma has already given it a strong foothold in the pain management segment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze