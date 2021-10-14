Wednesday 19 November 2025

US States can save billions through biosimilar medicines; report

Biosimilars
14 October 2021
biosimilars_samples_large

The Biosimilars Forum, in partnership with the Pacific Research Institute PRI), released a report and interactive tool highlighting the billions of dollars that biosimilars can save states.

Californians could save more than $1 billion annually with a 75% biosimilar market share. Similarly, Floridians could save more than $960 million, and Texans and New Yorkers could save more than $820 million.

The  new report and interactive savings tool highlight projected state savings for patients, taxpayers, and employers associated with a 75% adoption rate of biosimilars, which could result from commonsense, bipartisan policy changes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US President calls on Congress to lower Rx drug prices
14 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Brave US proposals to import drugs to avoid high prices
31 July 2019
Biosimilars
Proposed new US legislation to improve biosimilars adoption
7 July 2021
Generics
IP misuse blocking access to generics and biosimilars, says white paper
6 November 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025
Formycon progressing Dupixent biosimilar
17 November 2025
Sandoz acquires rights to Perjeta biosimilar
12 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze