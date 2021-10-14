US States can save billions through biosimilar medicines; report

The Biosimilars Forum, in partnership with the Pacific Research Institute PRI), released a report and interactive tool highlighting the billions of dollars that biosimilars can save states.
Californians could save more than $1 billion annually with a 75% biosimilar market share. Similarly, Floridians could save more than $960 million, and Texans and New Yorkers could save more than $820 million.
The new report and interactive savings tool highlight projected state savings for patients, taxpayers, and employers associated with a 75% adoption rate of biosimilars, which could result from commonsense, bipartisan policy changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze