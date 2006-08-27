Biosite enters kidney injury biomarker R&D accord

Biosite, a US proteomics-based diagnostics firm, has entered a collaboration for the identification and validation of novel, protein-based disease biomarkers for kidney injury with Hopitaux Universitaires de Geneve (HUG), a Swiss clinical research hospital. According to Biosite, the biomarkers could be used for the development of potential blood-based products aimed at diagnosing kidney injury.

Under the terms of the deal, HUG will identify and validate several biomarkers discovered in blood and tissue samples from kidney injury patients, while Biosite will have the rights to develop tests using one or more of these markers. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.