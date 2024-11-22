Biotech Directive Resurrected

Meanwhile, the Commission has resurrected and revised the controversial draft directive on biotechnology discoveries which was attacked in an earlier version by the European Parliament.

The Commission is now proposing language to address the ethical concerns that were behind the Parliament's criticism. It has also agreed to propose language saying that genetically-engineered animals can be patented only if animal suffering is proportionate to the benefits to the human race. This would apply to the Oncomouse, developed by Harvard University and DuPont. In addition, the Commission is proposing that there should be a ban on patents for germline gene therapy involving the insertion of healthy genes into reproductive cells to replace defective ones.