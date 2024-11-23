Biotech Holdings Gets Order In China

The Canadian company Biotech Holdings has announced that its subsidiary in China has received a purchase order for 90,000 units of Diab II, Biotech's new product for the treatment of Type II diabetes. The order has a value of C$690,000 ($504,804) and will be delivered in lots of 10,000 packages per month, commencing November.

Biotech said that the purchaser is a pharmaceutical and medical instruments distributor with an extensive marketing network supplying hospitals and retail pharmacies throughout the Shan-Xi province and surrounding areas.

Diab II is approved in China for the treatment of symptoms of impaired glucose tolerance and Type II diabetes. It is estimated that more than 60 million people in China suffer from these conditions.