Biotech Showcase 2025

13 January 202515 January 2025
California, USAHilton San Francisco Union Square
A premier investor conference committed to creating a platform for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies, offering a unique opportunity to showcase innovations and engage one-to-one with investors and executives.

Biotech Showcase, along with its sister events, Seed Showcase and TechBio Showcase, is a dedicated investor conference designed to provide private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies.

 With a roster of over 400 carefully selected presenting companies from across the globe, ranging from seed-stage startups to established multinational corporations, encompassing fields such as platform technologies, therapeutic areas, digital health, devices, and diagnostics, this eventsattract investors wielding over $400 billion in capital and motivated strategic partners within the life science ecosystem.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




