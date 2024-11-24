Biotechgate Digital Partnering is focusing on companies developing drugs, diagnostics and medical devices. The main objective of the event is to provide a platform for business development in the field of licensing and collaboration.

The event's complete conference program is offered as a virtual experience, including virtual one-on-one meetings, Pop-up Coffee sessions as well as workshops and presentations. It is aimed at anybody working in business development and licensing in life sciences including biotech, medtech, pharma, diagnostics, healthtech, suppliers, consulting, and not-for-profit organizations.

The Biotechgate event series was started in spring 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers companies the possibility to conduct their business development and interact with partners, clients, licensees/licensors and suppliers in a secure, online environment.