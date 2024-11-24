Sunday 24 November 2024

Biotechgate Digital Partnering

26 August 202430 August 2024
Virtual
Biotechgate Digital Partnering is focusing on companies developing drugs, diagnostics and medical devices. The main objective of the event is to provide a platform for business development in the field of licensing and collaboration.

The event's  complete conference program is offered as a virtual experience, including virtual one-on-one meetings, Pop-up Coffee sessions as well as workshops and presentations. It is aimed at anybody working in business development and licensing in life sciences including biotech, medtech, pharma, diagnostics, healthtech, suppliers, consulting, and not-for-profit organizations.

The Biotechgate event series was started in spring 2020 as a result of  the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers companies the possibility to conduct their business development and interact with partners, clients, licensees/licensors and suppliers in a secure, online environment. 

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




