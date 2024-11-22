Biotechnology In Singapore: An Overview

Singapore, like many countries, has targeted biotechnology as an area for priority treatment and development and has developed a "Master Plan" to ensure the industry contributes significantly to the nation's economy by the year 2000, according to the report Biotechnology In Singapore; produced following the UK Department of Trade and Industry Overseas Science and Technology Expert Mission Scheme (OSTEMS) visit to Singapore at the end of last year.

The Master Plan was launched in 1990 and comprised five strategic avenues:

- gearing-up technology development;