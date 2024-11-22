Biotechnology Move in Slovak Rep By Degussa

Not much is heard about the biotechnology industry in the Slovak Republic, but plans by German chemicals/pharmaceutical concern Degussa could change all that. Degussa has said that by the end of 1996 it will have invested around 60 million Deutschemarks ($39.9 million) in extending and renewing existing biotechnology plant at Fermas, a joint venture undertaken by Degussa and the major Slovak antibiotics manufacturer Biotika AS.

Degussa has a 51% stake in this joint venture, established December 1992, and Biotika has 49%. The JV has been in production since early 1993 and already exports to over 20 markets worldwide.

Once the investments in Fermas have been concluded, Degussa, the market leader for methionine, says it will be the only company in the world to supply methionine, lysine, threonine and tryptophan, the amino acids used in animal feed, from a single source.