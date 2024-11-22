Biotechnology's European Economic Impact

The total European market for goods which are dependent on biotechnology is already extensive and is now worth around 38 billion Ecu ($46.7 billion) in sectors as diverse as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, diagnostics, agriculture and food, according to a report from Ernst & Young, entitled Biotechnology's Economic Impact in Europe: A Survey of its Future Role in Competitiveness.
In spite of the already significant investments in Europe, says the report, previous studies have commented on the attractiveness of the USA when considering biotechnology-related investment. The USA is perceived to have a greater public-sector support for investment, a more predictable regulatory structure and a more positive public climate towards the industry.
The survey conducted by Ernst & Young showed that future investment intentions among biotechnology companies demonstrates a distinct bias towards the USA. Investment for all companies in Europe is expected to show a decline of almost one third, with a commensurate rise in investment in the USA. With respect to smaller companies (less than 1,000 employees), the downward investment curve for Europe is less pronounced, with a projected downturn of one quarter. The slack is expected to be taken up by the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze