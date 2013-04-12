$48.5 billion invested in R&D in 2012 by PhRMA members

Investment in research and development (R&D) by member companies of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) remained strong at an estimated $48.5 billion in 2012, despite economic, scientific, and business challenges. These efforts are highlighted in PhRMA’s 2013 Biopharmaceutical Research Industry Profile released on April 11, which is available on the trade group’s web site.

The 2012 R&D investment figures reflect the biopharmaceutical sector’s continued standing as America’s most research-intensive industry. In 2012, PhRMA members invested nearly 21% of domestic sales into R&D.

“Investment in research is crucial to bringing new treatments to patients for our most challenging and costly diseases,” said John Castellani, PhRMA president and chief executive, adding: “The US biopharmaceutical sector – led by our member companies – is a major contributor to American innovation and to the domestic economy.”