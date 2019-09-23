Abeona trial setback sends shares downwards

Gene and cell therapy company Abeona Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ABEO) was 12% down after 90 minutes of trading in New York on Monday.
Abeona announced that it has recently received a clinical hold letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clarifying that the agency will not provide approval for the firm to begin its planned Phase III trial for EB-101 until it submits additional data points on transport stability of the therapy to clinical sites.
