Sunday 24 November 2024

Actelion posts strong first-quarter 2014 results

Biotechnology
17 April 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Switzerland’s Actelion (SIX: ATLN) today announced financial results for the first three months of 2014, showing that product sales leapt 13% (at constant exchange rates) to 469 million Swiss francs ($535.4 million; +8% reported), and 9% (CER) higher excluding US rebate reversals.

Core earnings rose 19% (CER) to 189 million francs, or 9% higher excluding US rebate reversals. Net income rose 31% to 128 million francs, well beating analysts polled by FactSet expected net profit of about 95.8 million francs. Core earnings per share increased 29% to 1.46 francs. Shares of Actelion, Europe’s largest biotech company, gained 1.2% to 86.65 francs in early trading.

Jean-Paul Clozel, chief executive, commented: "I am very pleased with Actelion's good start into 2014. The launch momentum for Opsumit, our new lead product in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), is very strong in all markets. Further launches throughout Europe are forthcoming, as well as a regulatory filing for Opsumit in Japan." Mr Clozel concluded: "Based on this good start to the year, Actelion will be well positioned to review its guidance for core earnings growth by mid-year."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze