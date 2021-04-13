Actimed out-licenses S-oxprenolol to Faraday Pharma

UK-based Actimed Therapeutics today announced it has licensed S-oxprenolol to US biotech Faraday Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on improving outcomes of critical illnesses.

S-oxprenolol is one of a new class of anabolic-catabolic transforming agents (ACTAs) under development by Actimed. Using a similar mode of action as ACM-001 (S-pindolol), the lead asset of Actimed, S-oxprenolol exhibits a multi-modal pharmacology that specifically targets the underlying pathophysiology of cachexia, and has demonstrated significant beneficial effects on survival, body mass and functional parameters in pre-clinical models of cancer cachexia.

Financial terms Publish of the accord