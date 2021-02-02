Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Actimed appoints chief medical officer

UK-based Actimed Therapeutics has appointed former Bayer therapy area head Frank Misselwitz as chief medical officer.

Actimed, which is focused on innovative therapies for muscle wasting disorders, is working on lead product ACM-001, a candidate which targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia.

The firm is also preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Chief executive Robin Bhattacherjee said: “We are tremendously excited to appoint Frank as our chief medical officer as we seek to further advance the development of our lead candidate ACM-001 (S-pindolol) for cancer cachexia.”



