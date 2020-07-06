ADC Therapeutics cleared to resume US trial of camidanlumab tesirine

Swiss oncology-focused drug discovery firm ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the pivotal Phase II clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).

Notwithstanding, shares of ADC, which raised $267.6 million in May through its initial public offering (IPO) and were up nearly 5% ahead of the US Independence holiday weekend, fell 4% to $49.00 by mid-morning today.

“The ADC Therapeutics team worked diligently to provide a thorough and prompt response to the FDA following its request for information about our pivotal Phase II clinical trial of Cami,” said Dr Jay Feingold, senior vice president and chief medical officer of ADC Therapeutics. “During the partial clinical hold we continued to treat patients benefiting from Cami, and now look forward to resuming the enrollment of new patients in the trial as soon as possible,” he noted.