Saturday 23 November 2024

ADC Therapeutics cleared to resume US trial of camidanlumab tesirine

Biotechnology
6 July 2020
adc-big

Swiss oncology-focused drug discovery firm ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the pivotal Phase II clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).

Notwithstanding, shares of ADC, which raised $267.6 million in May through its initial public offering (IPO) and were up nearly 5% ahead of the US Independence holiday weekend, fell 4% to $49.00 by mid-morning today.

“The ADC Therapeutics team worked diligently to provide a thorough and prompt response to the FDA following its request for information about our pivotal Phase II clinical trial of Cami,” said Dr Jay Feingold, senior vice president and chief medical officer of ADC Therapeutics. “During the partial clinical hold we continued to treat patients benefiting from Cami, and now look forward to resuming the enrollment of new patients in the trial as soon as possible,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics step closer to loncastuximab tesirine approval
20 November 2020
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics closes $76 million Series E financing
12 June 2019
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics closes upsized IPO of over $267.6 million
20 May 2020
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics expands to third program with Synaffix
28 May 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze