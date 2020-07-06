ADC Therapeutics cleared to resume US trial of camidanlumab tesirine

Swiss oncology-focused drug discovery firm ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the pivotal Phase II clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).
Notwithstanding, shares of ADC, which raised $267.6 million in May through its initial public offering (IPO) and were up nearly 5% ahead of the US Independence holiday weekend, fell 4% to $49.00 by mid-morning today.
“The ADC Therapeutics team worked diligently to provide a thorough and prompt response to the FDA following its request for information about our pivotal Phase II clinical trial of Cami,” said Dr Jay Feingold, senior vice president and chief medical officer of ADC Therapeutics. “During the partial clinical hold we continued to treat patients benefiting from Cami, and now look forward to resuming the enrollment of new patients in the trial as soon as possible,” he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze