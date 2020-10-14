AffaMed Therapeutics merging with EverInsight

AffaMed Therapeutics today announced a definitive merger agreement with fellow Shanghai, China-based biopharmaceutical company EverInsight Therapeutics.
This merger brings together complementary businesses to expand AffaMed’s advanced portfolio of existing assets, adding EverInsight’s pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates in CNS and ophthalmology and further strengthening the company’s global R&D capabilities. The combined company, which will retain the AffaMed Therapeutics name and the entity, will focus on the development of therapeutics for ophthalmologic and CNS disorders in Greater China and beyond.
The two companies were both incubated by CBC Group (formerly known as C-Bridge Capital) and have established partnerships and licensing agreements with leading global biopharmaceutical companies.
