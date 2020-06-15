Affibody ends Alexion-partnered program

Swedish company Affibody has announced the termination of its ABY-039 (FcRn) program in rare autoimmune diseases.

The company had just completed a Phase I study investigating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the bivalent antibody-mimetic that targets the neonatal Fc receptor.

Affibody’s main competitor, Argenx’ (EBR: ARGX) efgartigimod, has recently demonstrated the benefit of IgG lowering in patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase III.