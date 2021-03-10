Sunday 24 November 2024

AgomAb Therapeutics raises $74 million in Series B financing

Biotechnology
10 March 2021
medicines_money_stock_large

Belgium’s AgomAb Therapeutics says it has closed a $74 million Series B financing round led by Redmile Group, which will further advance its lead compound AGMB-101.

There was also participation from Cormorant Asset Management. All previous investors also participated in the round, including Advent France Biotechnology, Andera Partners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Omnes Capital, Pontifax, and V-Bio Ventures.

The proceeds will be used to fund clinical proof-of-concept of the lead program AGMB-101, an HGF-mimetic agonistic antibody, which is currently progressing through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies. The capital will also support further growth of the company’s pipeline of drug candidates designed to modulate regenerative pathways to induce functional organ recovery in acute and chronic diseases. In conjunction with the financing round, a Redmile representative will join the board of directors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Agomab raises $100 million to advance fibrosis-focused pipeline
11 October 2023
Biotechnology
Agomab strengthens in targeting growth factor pathways with Origo buy
28 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Ablynx raises $82.8 million through share offering
2 June 2016
Biotechnology
Abingworth raises $582 million for fund supporting late-stage research
10 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze