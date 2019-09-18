Saturday 23 November 2024

Alexion replaces CFO Paul Clancy after just over two years in the post

Biotechnology
18 September 2019
alexion-logo-big

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) dipped 1.3% to $106.44 in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after the US biotech company announced plans for the transition of executive vice president and chief financial officer Paul Clancy later this year.

He will be succeeded by Aradhana Sarin, who is currently the chief strategy and business officer. Mr Clancy and Dr Sarin will work together in a formal transition that will occur after the filing of the company’s third quarter results, and he will remain at Alexion and continue to serve as a senior advisor through the middle of 2020.

This announcement is something of a surprise since Mr Clancy spent just a bit over two years with Alexion, according to SVB Leerink Research analyst Geoffrey Porges. Despite the poor performance of Alexion’s stock during his tenure ( -13% absolute return and -37% relative performance vs SP500), Mr Clancy has presided over a major restructuring, a re-location, dramatic improvement in margins, and careful capital allocation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Obsession with Soliris should not detract from Alexion pipeline, says analyst
28 March 2019
Biotechnology
Acquisitive Alexion adds two new deals in hematology
21 March 2019
Biotechnology
Alexion lures Biogen exec to become its CFO
14 June 2017
Pharmaceutical
$1 billion Achillion buy creates rare blood disease powerhouse
16 October 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze