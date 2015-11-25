Allergan and Rugen Therapeutics team up on autism and OCD research

Ireland-domiciled drugmaker Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Rugen Therapeutics, a start-up biotechnology company, have entered into an exclusive collaboration to support the discovery and development of novel therapies for autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and obsessive compulsive disorders (OCD).

Importantly, Allergan – currently the subject of $160 billion merger negotiations with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE; The Pharma Letter November 23) - sought out this collaboration due to its passion and willingness to invest in people with ASD and their families and to identify ground-breaking therapeutic modalities to help them.

Terms of the accord