Saturday 23 November 2024

Allergy Therapeutics acquires VLP platform to expand its vaccine pipeline

Biotechnology
3 September 2020
allergy-therapeutics-big

Shares of UK biotech Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY) jumped 7.8% to 19.40 pence in early trading after it revealed a further investment in virus-like particle (VLP) technology for applications beyond the allergy immunotherapy field.

Allergy Therapeutics entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Swiss firms Saiba AG and DeepVax GmbH to use their patented VLP technology platform to develop and commercialize vaccines targeting solid cancer tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma and psoriasis.

The British company has an existing license agreement with Saiba and DeepVax, exclusively licensing their technology for the group's development of a new VLP vaccine immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy sufferers. Submission of the clinical trial application for that candidate vaccine is anticipated in 2021 and follows previously published encouraging pre-clinical results.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves first ever treatment for peanut allergy
1 February 2020
Biotechnology
Bad reaction to Allergy Therapeutics trial miss
18 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Allergy Therapeutics acquires Spanish firm Alerpharma
5 June 2015
Biotechnology
Pharma insists science, not politics, must guide vaccine development
8 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze