Allergy Therapeutics acquires VLP platform to expand its vaccine pipeline

Shares of UK biotech Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY) jumped 7.8% to 19.40 pence in early trading after it revealed a further investment in virus-like particle (VLP) technology for applications beyond the allergy immunotherapy field.
Allergy Therapeutics entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Swiss firms Saiba AG and DeepVax GmbH to use their patented VLP technology platform to develop and commercialize vaccines targeting solid cancer tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma and psoriasis.
The British company has an existing license agreement with Saiba and DeepVax, exclusively licensing their technology for the group's development of a new VLP vaccine immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy sufferers. Submission of the clinical trial application for that candidate vaccine is anticipated in 2021 and follows previously published encouraging pre-clinical results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze