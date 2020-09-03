Allergy Therapeutics acquires VLP platform to expand its vaccine pipeline

Shares of UK biotech Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY) jumped 7.8% to 19.40 pence in early trading after it revealed a further investment in virus-like particle (VLP) technology for applications beyond the allergy immunotherapy field.

Allergy Therapeutics entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Swiss firms Saiba AG and DeepVax GmbH to use their patented VLP technology platform to develop and commercialize vaccines targeting solid cancer tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma and psoriasis.

The British company has an existing license agreement with Saiba and DeepVax, exclusively licensing their technology for the group's development of a new VLP vaccine immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy sufferers. Submission of the clinical trial application for that candidate vaccine is anticipated in 2021 and follows previously published encouraging pre-clinical results.