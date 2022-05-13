Allogeneic CAR-T breakthrough sends Caribou shares soaring

Shares in CRISPR genome-editing biopharma company Caribou Biosciences (Nasdaq: CRBU) were worth 37% more at mid-morning Friday than they were at Wednesday’s close.

The reason was a potential scientific breakthrough that could have importance well beyond the Californian company’s share price.

On Thursday, Caribou announced initial results demonstrating a 100% overall response rate (ORR) and 80% complete response rate (CR) in cohort one from its ANTLER Phase I trial for CB-010 in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL).